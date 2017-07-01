Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Slugs sixth homer Friday
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
The rookie continues to impress, with Friday's home run extending his hitting streak to nine games. That stretch includes three homers and helped him finish June with 14 RBI. With Aledmys Diaz having been sent down to Triple-A Memphis, DeJong figures to have an extended opportunity to continue solidifying his standing with the big-league club over the next few weeks at a minimum.
