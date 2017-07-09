Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Third straight game with a home run Sunday
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets.
DeJong was one of three St. Louis batters to go deep in this one along with Tommy Pham and Luke Voit, and has now hit one out in three consecutive contests. The 23-year-old rookie is slashing an impressive .313/.331/.602 through 36 games, though those numbers are boosted by an extremely high .378 BABIP.
