DeJong, a fourth-round pick in 2015, is expected to fully transition to shortstop in 2017 after playing well at the position in the Arizona Fall League, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "I played there all throughout the Fall League, and I felt like I made every play over there," DeJong said. "I think it just adds another edge to my game to get me in the lineup at a different position."

DeJong played primarily at third base in his first two seasons in the Cardinals' organization, with only 11 starts at shortstop over that span. However, he primarily focused on the latter in the Arizona Fall League in 2016, and acquitted himself impressively by all accounts. On the offensive end of things, he slashed a solid .260/.324/.460 at Double-A Springfield last season, showing plenty of pop with 22 doubles, two triples, 22 homers and 73 RBI. Therefore, an ascension to Triple-A is not out of the question with a productive spring.