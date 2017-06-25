Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Called up, hitting cleanup Sunday
The Cardinals recalled Grichuk from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, and he's batting cleanup and playing left field against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
After a demotion all the way down to High-A Palm Beach toward the end of May, Grichuk has finally found himself back in the good graces of St. Louis management. Clearly, he's impressed enough to earn a start in left field and bat cleanup in his first game back, which likely says something about his performance and improvement in the minors.
