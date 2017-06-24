Grichuk, who has smacked four home runs over the last four games for Triple-A Memphis, nevertheless needs to continue working on plate discipline according to manager Mike Matheny, Mitchell Forde of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I think we're still seeing some strikeouts that we're trying to work our way through, but just trying to help him find that nice balance of putting the ball in play and driving the ball," Matheny said. "I don't think any of us had any doubt he would go to Memphis and hit homers."

Grichuk has slashed .268/.328/.607 with eight extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and five home runs) for the Redbirds, but he's also struck out 18 times over 60 plate appearances. That's left him with an identical strikeout rate (29.8 percent) to the one that he compiled in 46 games with the Cardinals and led to his demotion to the minors back in late May. With the outfielder's swings-and-misses still too plentiful for the team's liking, it appears that the 25-year-old will continue toiling away at the Triple-A level for the foreseeable future.