Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, five RBI and three runs during Thursday's win over Arizona.

Grichuk has gone 7-for-22 with three homers, nine RBI and six runs through five games since being recalled from the minors. He has strung together jaw-dropping hot stretches in the past and can pad his fantasy numbers in a hurry. However, his 29.3 strikeout percentage and lengthy slumps have hindered his consistency to this point in his career. There's no denying the tremendous upside the 25-year-old outfielder boasts, though.