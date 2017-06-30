Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Drives in five to fuel win
Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, five RBI and three runs during Thursday's win over Arizona.
Grichuk has gone 7-for-22 with three homers, nine RBI and six runs through five games since being recalled from the minors. He has strung together jaw-dropping hot stretches in the past and can pad his fantasy numbers in a hurry. However, his 29.3 strikeout percentage and lengthy slumps have hindered his consistency to this point in his career. There's no denying the tremendous upside the 25-year-old outfielder boasts, though.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Homers for second straight day•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Jacks monster homer in majors return•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Called up, hitting cleanup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Return to Cards imminent•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Continuing to work on plate discipline•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep twice for Triple-A Memphis•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....