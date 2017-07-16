Grichuk (back) is expected to be able to play Thursday when he's eligible to come off the disabled list according to general manager Mike Girsch, Jonathon Tye of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk last saw game action last Sunday, so it's likely he'll get in some rehab games at the minor-league level Tuesday and Wednesday. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .215/.270/.408 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI over 241 plate appearances across 61 games.