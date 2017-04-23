Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: First three-hit game of season Saturday
Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.
The struggling outfielder enjoyed his best outing of the season, and he's now 4-for-8 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs over his last two games. Grichuk's sluggish start has basically been a microcosm of the overall struggles of the Cardinals offense, but his last two games may be a sign that he is starting to make more impactful contact.
