Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Hits bench Sunday
Grichuk is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Grichuk has just three hits (albeit two home runs) and 10 strikeouts in the past seven games, so he'll get a day off Sunday to rest up before the start of the second half. Tommy Pham will replace him in left field for the series finale.
