Grichuk is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Grichuk has just three hits (albeit two home runs) and 10 strikeouts in the past seven games, so he'll get a day off Sunday to rest up before the start of the second half. Tommy Pham will replace him in left field for the series finale.

