Grichuk is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Grichuk has just two hits in the past five games and has also struck out nine times in that span, so he'll hit the bench for a night off. Jose Martinez will move into left field for the evening to replace him.

