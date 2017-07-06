Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Hits solo shot
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.
He is 3-for-25 over his last seven games, but Thursday's home run may have bought him a bit more time as the primary left fielder. However, once Dexter Fowler (heel) gets activated from the DL, likely at some point in late July, it would seem Grichuk will see a decrease in playing time as long as Tommy Pham continues to produce.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Drives in five to fuel win•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Homers for second straight day•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Jacks monster homer in majors return•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Called up, hitting cleanup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Return to Cards imminent•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...