Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

He is 3-for-25 over his last seven games, but Thursday's home run may have bought him a bit more time as the primary left fielder. However, once Dexter Fowler (heel) gets activated from the DL, likely at some point in late July, it would seem Grichuk will see a decrease in playing time as long as Tommy Pham continues to produce.