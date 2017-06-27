Grichuk went 2-for-5 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a run-scoring single in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

The early returns on Grichuk's recent sabbatical in the minors, which was intended to help him break out of a significant early-season slump, are certainly impressive thus far. The 25-year-old has now homered in his first two games back with the Cardinals while also roping a pair of singles, driving in four runs and scoring three times overall.