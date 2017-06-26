Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Grichuk celebrated his return to the majors with a 478-foot shot to left in the sixth that served as the longest by a Cardinals player in the new Busch Stadium and reduced their deficit to 4-3 at the time. The 25-year-old outfielder had last played in a big-league contest May 28 against the Rockies, after which he was sent down to the minors to work on refining his swing. Grichuk had started knocking the cover off the ball for Triple-A Memphis, having recently hit four homers over a four-game span, and early indications are that he might be able to translate that power successfully now that he's facing major-league arms again.