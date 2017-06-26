Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Jacks monster homer in majors return
Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.
Grichuk celebrated his return to the majors with a 478-foot shot to left in the sixth that served as the longest by a Cardinals player in the new Busch Stadium and reduced their deficit to 4-3 at the time. The 25-year-old outfielder had last played in a big-league contest May 28 against the Rockies, after which he was sent down to the minors to work on refining his swing. Grichuk had started knocking the cover off the ball for Triple-A Memphis, having recently hit four homers over a four-game span, and early indications are that he might be able to translate that power successfully now that he's facing major-league arms again.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Called up, hitting cleanup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Return to Cards imminent•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Continuing to work on plate discipline•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep twice for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Call-up could be imminent•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Jumps up to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...