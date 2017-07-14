Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Lands on DL
Grichuk (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Pirates.
Grichuk will spend some time on the DL with a lower back strain while the Redbirds call upon Jose Martinez to take his place on the 25-man roster. There hasn't been a definitive statement as to when Grichuk suffered this injury, and although the outfielder did get a day off Sunday prior to the All-Star break, he came in as a pinch hitter during the latter stages of the contest. Unless this setback proves to be more serious than it seems, Grichuk should be able to return once he's eligible, for the series against Colorado on July 24.
