Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: OK following offseason knee surgery
Grichuk has recovered from surgery to remove loose cartilage from his left knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It took Grichuk just over a month to recover from surgery. He is coming off a season in which he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .240 average. The 25-year-old enters spring training as a projected starter in the St. Louis outfield.
