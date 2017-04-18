Grichuk went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and run in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates.

The slugging outfielder has been scuffling at the plate, but was able to generate his first multi-hit game since Opening Night on Monday. Grichuk also turned in a couple of nice defensive plays and snapped the 0-for-8 mini-slump that had encompassed his last two games. His production vaulted his average back up over the Mendoza Line to .213, although like many of his teammates, his numbers remain considerably down across the board.