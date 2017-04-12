Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Wednesday
Grichuk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Manager Mike Matheny wanted to load up his lineup with left-handed hitters to counter ace Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer, so Grichuk will bow out of the lineup as Matt Adams starts in left field. Grichuk connected on his second homer of the season Tuesday, but has mostly been in an extended funk since the season opener, going a combined 4-for-27 at the plate over his last seven games.
