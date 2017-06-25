Grichuk will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Sunday's matchup against the Pirates, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Grichuk took a steep demotion to High-A at the end of May, and has gradually been working on improving aspects of hitting such as plate discipline that now appear to be paying off. He's currently riding an eight-game hitting streak in the minors, and has collected six four-baggers in last 10 games. Now ready for a return, Grichuk will still face competition for playing time from the likes of Tommy Pham, though the team acknowledged they wouldn't bring him back up just to sit. Stay tuned for an official roster move Sunday.