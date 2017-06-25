Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Return to Cards imminent
Grichuk will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Sunday's matchup against the Pirates, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Grichuk took a steep demotion to High-A at the end of May, and has gradually been working on improving aspects of hitting such as plate discipline that now appear to be paying off. He's currently riding an eight-game hitting streak in the minors, and has collected six four-baggers in last 10 games. Now ready for a return, Grichuk will still face competition for playing time from the likes of Tommy Pham, though the team acknowledged they wouldn't bring him back up just to sit. Stay tuned for an official roster move Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Called up, hitting cleanup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Continuing to work on plate discipline•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep twice for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Call-up could be imminent•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Jumps up to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Scheduled for move up in level this week•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...