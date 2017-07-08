Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Smacks ninth home run Friday
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.
The Cardinals' decision to send Grichuk down to the minors for a stretch to work on his hitting appears to be paying handsome dividends, as Friday's 419-foot shot was his second homer in as many games and fifth overall in the 13 contests since he's been back. The 25-year-old outfielder still has plenty of room for improvement in terms of batting average (.220) and OBP (.275), but his 23.5 percent line-drive rate and 58.8 percent hard-contact rate since returning are certainly encouraging.
