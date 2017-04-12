Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Solo homer in Tuesday loss
Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals.
Grichuk drove a Gio Gonzalez offering 412 feet to right center for one of the few bright spots on the night for the Cardinals. It was the 25-year-old outfielder's second homer of the season, but like many of his teammates, he continues to struggle overall at the dish. Even factoring in Wednesday's blast, Grichuk is hitting just .194 and has struck out 11 times in 31 at-bats thus far in 2017.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Plays hero in season-opening win•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Resumes role in Cardinals outfield•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Early tests indicate no fracture•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Exits spring game following HBP•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Smacks three-run homer in Wednesday win•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...