Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals.

Grichuk drove a Gio Gonzalez offering 412 feet to right center for one of the few bright spots on the night for the Cardinals. It was the 25-year-old outfielder's second homer of the season, but like many of his teammates, he continues to struggle overall at the dish. Even factoring in Wednesday's blast, Grichuk is hitting just .194 and has struck out 11 times in 31 at-bats thus far in 2017.