Arozarena, 22, is 8-for-30 (.267) with one home run, three RBI and one steal through eight games since being promoted to Double-A.
Arozarena held his own at High-A prior to the promotion, slashing .275/.333/.472 with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 10 steals in 70 contests. Known more for his speed coming out of Cuba, Arozarena has shown better than expected pop from the right side of the plate, flashing double-digit potential in both home runs and steals.
