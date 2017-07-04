Tuivailala fired a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 14-6 win over the Marlins, allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old's scoreless appearance streak is now at four, a stretch in which he's lowered his ERA from 3.21 to 2.37. Tuivailala does often pitch to contact (17 hits over 19 innings) but he's frequently been able to limit the damage. Factoring in Monday's effort, he's sporting a solid 16:7 K:BB and has logged scoreless appearances in 11 of his 16 trips to the mound.