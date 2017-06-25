Tuivailala fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates, recording three strikeouts.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been solid since returning from Triple-A Memphis on June 13, turning in three scoreless efforts across the five innings he's pitched over his four appearances. Tuivailala was effective overall in his earlier stint with the Cardinals this season as well, making him an appealing multi-inning option that can serve as a bridge to the eighth and ninth innings.