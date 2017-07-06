Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Allows run in non-save situation

Oh gave up a solo home run to Justin Bour and had one strikeout over an inning of work in Wednesday's loss to Miami.

The 34-year-old has now allowed eight runs on 14 hits and recorded nine strikeouts over his last 10.2 innings. The right-hander is on thin ice as closer, but with the Cardinals' bullpen and more specifically, Trevor Rosenthal struggling (6.92 ERA since June 1), there is no clear next option for manager Mike Matheny. Oh has 16 saves in 19 chances for the season, but hasn't recorded a save in his last six appearances.