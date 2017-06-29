Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Closer change in St. Louis?
Oh gave way to Trevor Rosenthal for Wednesday's save opportunity. "We needed somebody to come in today and get the job done and close the door," manager Mike Matheny told MLB.com. "[Rosenthal] has done it a lot. We know he has the stuff to do it. He trusted himself and stayed with it and guys made a couple plays to get him out. You just have to get that off your back. Someone's got to finish it up, and it was Rosey."
Matheny told Rosenthal upon his arrival to Chase Field on Wednesday that he was going to try something different in the ninth inning, at least in the next save situation. Indeed the skipper turned to Rosenthal, and while Rosenthal allowed a run on a hit and two walks, he ultimately nailed down the win for St. Louis. Matheny has not formally announced a closer change, saying instead that he will keep his options open at the back end of the bullpen, taking into consideration rest, matchups and recent performance. Oh was spotted warming up twice Wednesday -- in the seventh and again in the ninth as Rosenthal made things interesting.
