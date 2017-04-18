Oh allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work to earn his first save of the season Monday against the Pirates.

Oh entered with a two-run lead which he saw cut in half by a two-out RBI double by Gregory Polanco. With the tying run in scoring position, he was able to induce a groundout from John Jaso to end the game. Things have not come easy for Oh in 2017 -- He has already yielded six runs in 5.2 innings for a 9.53 ERA -- but perhaps having a save under his belt will inspire some confidence the next time his number is called.