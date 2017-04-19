Oh allowed three hits but eventually nailed down the win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday for his second save of the season.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Oh as he gave up three singles (two of the infield variety) to the first four batters he faced. Ultimately, Oh escaped without any damage, marking just his second scoreless appearance in six tries so far this season. Oh has only three strikeout in 6.2 innings and has allowed multiple hits in all but one outing, but Oh built up plenty of good will with his dominant season in 2016. It's uncertain if he will be available Wednesday after throwing a total of 46 pitches in the first two games of the series.