Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Effective in low-leverage scenario Wednesday
Oh fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets, allowing one hit.
The embattled reliever needed only six pitches to get through the ninth while putting together his third scoreless outing over the last four appearances. Oh's status within the bullpen pecking order is a bit murky at the moment, as manager Mike Matheny has experimented with different relievers in the closer's role at different points in the season. The 35-year-old right-hander has actually been relatively effective in July outside of the most recent outing prior to Wednesday's, as he's allowed just one earned run over 5.2 innings while recording one hold and two saves in his six other appearances during the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Serves up walkoff homer against Pirates•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 18th save•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Frst save since June 21•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Allows run in non-save situation•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in non-save scenario again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Enters in non-save situation•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....