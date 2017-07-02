Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Enters in non-save situation

Oh struck out both batters he faced to record his first hold of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.

Oh has entered in non-save situations in both of his past two appearances, so he's clearly no longer the go-to closer for the Cardinals. However, Trevor Rosenthal wasn't sharp in the ninth Saturday, and Matt Bowman registered his first save of the season after Rosenthal was pulled. The door is probably still open for Oh to re-establish himself as the St. Louis closer. However, it projects to be a frustrating fantasy situation and potentially even a matchup-based approach closing out games for the immediate future.