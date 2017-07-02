Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Enters in non-save situation
Oh struck out both batters he faced to record his first hold of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.
Oh has entered in non-save situations in both of his past two appearances, so he's clearly no longer the go-to closer for the Cardinals. However, Trevor Rosenthal wasn't sharp in the ninth Saturday, and Matt Bowman registered his first save of the season after Rosenthal was pulled. The door is probably still open for Oh to re-establish himself as the St. Louis closer. However, it projects to be a frustrating fantasy situation and potentially even a matchup-based approach closing out games for the immediate future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Closer change in St. Louis?•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Third blown save•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Takes loss Friday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 16th save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Nails down 15th save despite poor effort•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...