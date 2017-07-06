Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Frst save since June 21
Oh gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday to pick up the save against the Marlins.
This was Oh's first save since June 21, partly because his hold on the closer role loosened over the past two weeks, and partly because the Cardinals have not provided a lot of save opportunities over that span. Trevor Rosenthal's window to reclaim the ninth-inning role seems to have closed for now, and Oh should be considered the Cardinals' lone closer moving forward.
