Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Notches fifth save Sunday
Oh was credited with his fifth save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers, giving up a hit and a walk over one inning while striking out two.
The 34-year-old righty was notably called on for the third straight day after Jonathan Broxton failed to record an out and came through once again, notching his third consecutive save. Oh lowered his ERA from 8.10 to 5.59 by closing out each contest of the three-game set against the Brewers, surrendering just two hits while generating a 5:1 K:BB over three innings. The South Korean reliever will likely be unavailable until mid-week considering his usage, but the trio of solid outings likely did wonders for his confidence.
