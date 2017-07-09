Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 18th save
Oh gave up two hits in a scoreless inning against the Mets on Saturday en route to his 18th save of the season.
Oh gave way to Trevor Rosenthal for a save chance back on June 28, but Rosenthal was pulled from a save situation just a few days later, and Oh now seems to have reestablished himself as the preferred ninth-inning option with back-to-back successful conversions. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Oh in the first half, and he will need to build on his recent success in order to regain some semblance of job security.
