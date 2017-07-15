Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Serves up walkoff homer against Pirates

Oh gave up a three-run walkoff home run against the Pirates on Friday. He recorded one out.

While it wasn't a blown save as the game was tied when he entered in the ninth, it was another loss for Oh, his fifth this season. The 35-year-old seemed to be getting himself back into manager Mike Matheny's good graces with back-to-back successful save conversions just prior to the All-Star break, but he may have undone some of that with this performance. Oh has now allowed five homers in his last 12 appearances, which is as many as he allowed all of last year. Trevor Rosenthal should be owned in most leagues with Oh on shaky ground.