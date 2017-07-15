Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Serves up walkoff homer against Pirates
Oh gave up a three-run walkoff home run against the Pirates on Friday. He recorded one out.
While it wasn't a blown save as the game was tied when he entered in the ninth, it was another loss for Oh, his fifth this season. The 35-year-old seemed to be getting himself back into manager Mike Matheny's good graces with back-to-back successful save conversions just prior to the All-Star break, but he may have undone some of that with this performance. Oh has now allowed five homers in his last 12 appearances, which is as many as he allowed all of last year. Trevor Rosenthal should be owned in most leagues with Oh on shaky ground.
More News
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 18th save•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Frst save since June 21•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Allows run in non-save situation•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in non-save scenario again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Enters in non-save situation•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Closer change in St. Louis?•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...