Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Sits down Brewers in order to collect fourth save
Oh faced the minimum in the ninth inning to convert his fourth save of the season during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
With four consecutive saves, and three straight scoreless outings, Oh looks to be rounding back into the dominant form of 2016. His 1.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 32.9 strikeout percentage from last year should provide him a long leash on ninth-inning duties, too.
