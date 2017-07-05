Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in non-save scenario again Tuesday

Oh posted a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, recording a strikeout.

Manager Mike Matheny opted to give the struggling veteran work in a low-leverage scenario for the second straight appearance and Oh once again responded with a scoreless effort. The 34-year-old right-hander's rocky June (5.73 ERA, two losses and a blown save) has placed his standing as the go-to ninth-inning option in jeopardy, although without a superior clear-cut alternative, he likely remains Matheny's ideal choice as long as he can regain his footing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories