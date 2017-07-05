Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in non-save scenario again Tuesday
Oh posted a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, recording a strikeout.
Manager Mike Matheny opted to give the struggling veteran work in a low-leverage scenario for the second straight appearance and Oh once again responded with a scoreless effort. The 34-year-old right-hander's rocky June (5.73 ERA, two losses and a blown save) has placed his standing as the go-to ninth-inning option in jeopardy, although without a superior clear-cut alternative, he likely remains Matheny's ideal choice as long as he can regain his footing.
More News
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Enters in non-save situation•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Closer change in St. Louis?•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Third blown save•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Takes loss Friday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 16th save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...