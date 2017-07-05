Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in non-save scenario again Tuesday

Oh posted a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, recording a strikeout.

Manager Mike Matheny opted to give the struggling veteran work in a low-leverage scenario for the second straight appearance and Oh once again responded with a scoreless effort. The 34-year-old right-hander's rocky June (5.73 ERA, two losses and a blown save) has placed his standing as the go-to ninth-inning option in jeopardy, although without a superior clear-cut alternative, he likely remains Matheny's ideal choice as long as he can regain his footing.