Oh gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Brewers.

Trevor Rosenthal's save Wednesday may have been the wake-up call Oh needed, as he came through with his best appearance of the season so far Friday. His 7.04 ERA and 1,83 WHIP are still ugly, but the 34-year-old's 6:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings suggests it's still too early to hit the panic button with him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories