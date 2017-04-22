Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Strikes out side to notch third save Friday
Oh gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Brewers.
Trevor Rosenthal's save Wednesday may have been the wake-up call Oh needed, as he came through with his best appearance of the season so far Friday. His 7.04 ERA and 1,83 WHIP are still ugly, but the 34-year-old's 6:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings suggests it's still too early to hit the panic button with him.
