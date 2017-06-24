Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Takes loss Friday
Oh (1-4) gave up a go-ahead solo home run for his only hit allowed over one inning in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
The closer came into a 3-3 game in the ninth and surrendered a 406-foot shot to center to John Jaso that would ultimately prove to be a game-winner. The 34-year-old right-hander has now taken losses in two of his last four appearances and surrendered four earned runs across four innings during that span, although he did manage to record a save in one of those outings. It's been a rocky month for Oh overall -- as evidenced by his 6.00 ERA across nine June innings -- but he remains manager Mike Matheny's clear-cut ninth-inning option for the time being.
