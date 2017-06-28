Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Third blown save

Oh was charged with his third blown save of the season Tuesday. He gave up two hits, including a home run, in one inning against Arizona.

David Peralta, the first batter Oh faced, went yard and the Diamondbacks went on to plate the winning run the following inning. While it was just his third blown save in 19 attempts this season, Oh has been shaky lately even when he's ultimately pulled through, allowing seven runs over his last eight appearances. Fortunately for Oh and his job security, Trevor Rosenthal has struggled to a greater extent throughout June, posting a 6.97 ERA for the month.