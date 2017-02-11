Oh will play for Team Korea in this year's World Baseball Classic, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever, slated to be the Cardinals' closer in the coming campaign, will be the only current major leaguer on Team Korea's roster. Oh was a revelation for St. Louis last season while former closer Trevor Rosenthal missed significant time with rotator cuff and hamstring injuries, converting 19 of 23 save chances while sporting a solid 6-3 record and sterling 1.92 ERA. He was originally scheduled to be left off the roster due to a gambling-related controversy, but his status was reconsidered in January and he'll thus participate in the tournament for the fourth time.