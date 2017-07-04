Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Active night in Monday's win
Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single and two runs in Monday's 14-6 win over the Marlins.
Piscotty was part of a four-run first inning for the Cardinals, driving in Tommy Pham with a single to right. The 26-year-old has gotten July off to a solid start, posting three hits over his last two games. However, he remains in a notable power drought, as his last home run came June 18.
