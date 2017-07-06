Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Day off Thursday
Piscotty is not in the lineup Thursday against Miami.
Piscotty will take a seat on the bench following four straight starts in the outfield while Jose Martinez takes over in right. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Piscotty has hit .244/.357/.390 with six home runs and 30 RBI. He will likely be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets.
