Piscotty went 3-for-5 with five RBI from a single, double and three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Piscotty nearly accounted for all of the Cardinals' runs on the day and his 422-foot blast to left center in the ninth with two aboard closed out the scoring on the night. The 26-year-old appears unencumbered by the knee ailment that caused him to miss last weekend's games against the Reds, as he's gone 5-for-13 with Wednesday's homer and seven RBI since his return.