Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Exits with groin strain
Piscotty left Friday's game with a right groin strain.
Piscotty was replaced in the outfield by new call-up Jose Martinez. Depending on the grade of the strain, Piscotty may be able to avoid a disabled list stint, but we'll have to wait on further examination before we know for sure. Consider him day-to-day for now.
