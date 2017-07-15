Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Exits with groin strain

Piscotty left Friday's game with a right groin strain.

Piscotty was replaced in the outfield by new call-up Jose Martinez. Depending on the grade of the strain, Piscotty may be able to avoid a disabled list stint, but we'll have to wait on further examination before we know for sure. Consider him day-to-day for now.

