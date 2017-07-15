Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Feeling better, but status uncertain

Piscotty (groin) will be held out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

The 26-year-old's status remains up in the air. While Piscotty said he's already feeling better less than 18 hours after suffering the groin strain, he's still awaiting a full evaluation from team trainers. Jose Martinez will get the nod in right field Saturday and could see regular time at the position for as long as Piscotty is sidelined.

