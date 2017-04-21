Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Gets day off Friday
Piscotty is not in the Cardinals' lineup Friday against the Brewers.
It appears to be a normal day off for Piscotty. The 26-year-old outfielder will be a good bet to return to action tomorrow against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Hits ninth-inning bomb•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in five Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two hits in Monday return•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...