Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks pinch-hit single Saturday
Piscotty provided a two-run single in a pinch-hit at-bat in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates.
Piscotty had initially received the day off but came through with a timely piece of hitting when called upon in the ninth. The 26-year-old owns a six-game hitting streak and is in the midst of his best month of the season, slashing a solid .278/.365/.500 with eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four homers) and 14 RBI in 85 June plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Go-ahead double in Tuesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Hits two homers against Orioles•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Out for Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two hits Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...