Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks pinch-hit single Saturday

Piscotty provided a two-run single in a pinch-hit at-bat in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates.

Piscotty had initially received the day off but came through with a timely piece of hitting when called upon in the ninth. The 26-year-old owns a six-game hitting streak and is in the midst of his best month of the season, slashing a solid .278/.365/.500 with eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four homers) and 14 RBI in 85 June plate appearances.