Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on disabled list
Piscotty (groin) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
An estimated return timetable was not immediately provided, and the team has not yet specified the grade of Piscotty's strain, but clearly the groin injury is severe enough to warrant some down time. Magneuris Sierra was brought back in a corresponding move, but Jose Martinez is expected to replace Piscotty in right field Saturday.
