Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: On base three times Thursday

Piscotty went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old outfielder has hit his stride at the plate over the last week-plus, hitting safely in nine of his last 11 games and driving in half of his 16 RBI for the month over that span. Piscotty has also doubled his home run total from the first two months during June, and his 16 walks also leave him just one short of his total for April and May combined.