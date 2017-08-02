Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Receives Wednesday night off
Piscotty is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Piscotty singled in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, but he'll hit the bench for a night off in order to ease back into action following his injury absence. Jose Martinez will pick a start in right field to replace him.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return from DL•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Returns in starting role Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Brought off DL•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Continues rehab Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...