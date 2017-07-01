Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Retreats to bench Saturday
Piscotty is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty will head to the bench for a breather after starting six straight games in the outfield. The 26-year-old has been settling in at the plate recently, reaching base in 12 straight contests and knocking six extra-base hits over that span. Jose Martinez is starting in right field in his place.
